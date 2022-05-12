12,448 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.