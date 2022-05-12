14,881 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

