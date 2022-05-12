149,992 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $17.06 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

