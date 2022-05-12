229,058 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 229,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Agenus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Agenus by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agenus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agenus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

