$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. JFrog posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $274.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $356.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,199,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

