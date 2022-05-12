94,088 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,265,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $280.82 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

