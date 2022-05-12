ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADT by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 336,027 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 260,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

