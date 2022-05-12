Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

