Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MXL opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

