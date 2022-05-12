Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,787 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

