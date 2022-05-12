Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $115.65 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

