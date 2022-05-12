Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,223 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Qualys by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

