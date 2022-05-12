Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,467 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

