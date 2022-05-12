Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,531 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $61.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17.

