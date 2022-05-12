Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Peoples Bancorp worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $774.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

