Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,296 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.