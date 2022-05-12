Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Perion Network worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

