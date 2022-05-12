Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Redwood Trust worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.