Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $235.08.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.