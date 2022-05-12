Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $3,247,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

