Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDT worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in IDT by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 130,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDT by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.