Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aviat Networks worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

