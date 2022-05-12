Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

