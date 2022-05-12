Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 439.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 100.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 836,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

