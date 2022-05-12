Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

