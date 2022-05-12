Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

