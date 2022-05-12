Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

