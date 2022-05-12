Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $724,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

