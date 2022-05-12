Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

