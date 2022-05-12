Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.86% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of LCR opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $32.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

