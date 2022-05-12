Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Badger Meter by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

