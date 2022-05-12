Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $741,000 Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $17.81 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

