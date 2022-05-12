Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $753,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

