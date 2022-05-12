Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $760,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Universal by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.