Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of PSMJ stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

