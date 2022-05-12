Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $162.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $161.48 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

