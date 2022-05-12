Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $781,000 Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

