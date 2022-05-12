Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $277.22 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,991 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

