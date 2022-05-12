Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $752,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

