Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $752,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.24.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
