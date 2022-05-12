Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.