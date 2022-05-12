Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 131.32 and a quick ratio of 202.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.35%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

