Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

