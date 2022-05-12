Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

