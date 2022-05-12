Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,213 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

