Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

