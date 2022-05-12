Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDP opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

