Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

