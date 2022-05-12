Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,025 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DaVita by 100.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 99,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 262.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.