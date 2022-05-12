Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.