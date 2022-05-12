Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

